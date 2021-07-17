McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Hopkinsville men Thursday night after the pair allegedly tried to sell a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.
An undercover detective working on meth trafficking investigations in the county arranged to buy a pound of crystal meth from 35-year-old Dontraz Stiger, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Stiger allegedly agreed to deliver the meth to McCracken County. Authorities said detectives providing surveillance saw Stiger and 42-year-old Jamison Parker arrive at the parking lot of a business on New Holt Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators searched the vehicle the men arrived in, and authorities said they found a pound of crystal meth and cash investigators believe to be drug sale proceeds.
Stiger was charged with meth trafficking in the second or subsequent offense. Parker was charged with complicity to meth trafficking, and investigators said he also faces two failure to appear and flagrant non-support warrants out of Christian County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.