The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug offenses Tuesday night in Paducah following a search warrant.
Marvell Lowe 54, of Paducah, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and trafficking in a synthetic drug.
Ashley R. Barbarotto 26, of Hickory, is charged with possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said an investigation indicated Lowe was selling meth from his Paducah apartment.
A search of Lowe’s apartment Tuesday revealed “quantities of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The pair was inside the apartment during the search, authorities said.
Further information about the case was not immediately released.
