A new joint venture between Iwis Engine Systems and Daido Corp. of America — Iwis-Daido, LLC — announced Tuesday, is expected to add 37 well-paying jobs in Murray with a $2.7 million investment for the production of high-quality automotive engine chains.
Iwis originally opened its facility in Murray in 2015 as the company’s first U.S. operation for the production of timing drive systems for engines.
The new investment in tandem with Daido Corp. will add more than 10,000 square feet of space to produce automotive engine chains for major automobile manufacturers.
“Kentucky is fortunate to have an incredibly diverse manufacturing base, with companies representing 32 nations from around the globe, and that will play a key role in the recovery and growth of our economy in the months and years ahead,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“This project brings together two companies that have a long history of success, and I am proud they selected our state for this new venture.”
The joint venture will relocate Daido Corp. automotive operations from Portland, Tennessee, expand sales channels, add to the existing customer base and create cost advantages by leveraging the strengths of both companies. Leaders at Iwis-Daido expect the expansion to be completed by the end of 2022.
Formed in 1916 in Germany, Iwis is a family-owned company that began as a manufacturer of bicycle chains and added production of automotive timing chains in 1954.
The company since has grown to become a global producer of automotive and industrial chains with more than 2,000 employees across 45 locations worldwide.
Headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Daido Corp. has supplied high-quality precision roller chains for the North American industrial and agricultural markets since 1951, as well as chain drive products.
The company is a subsidiary of Japan-based Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., which was established in 1933 and has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.
“We are very pleased to have this great news coming in what has proven to be a difficult time for us all,” Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said.
“Iwis has certainly been a great company for Murray, and this joint venture with Daido Corp. will provide the Murray operation with much needed jobs. We look forward to welcoming Daido Corp. as our first Japanese-owned company to have a presence in Murray and will do everything in our power to help this joint venture to succeed.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the project “highlights the community’s effort to move forward during a challenging year. Like most places in the country, Calloway County has suffered greatly in the pandemic. But we haven’t let that stop us from working with our local companies, the Cabinet for Economic Development and TVA to keep striving for success.
“These are good jobs for our people, and especially now the people need hope. I want to assure that we will continue our track record of success and make our community the very best it can be.”
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) has preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $370,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $2.7 million if targets on the number of jobs created and wages paid are met.
