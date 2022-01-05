The first woman to take the reins as commanding officer of the USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, in the warship’s 224-year history is a Paducah native.
Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume command at an on-board ceremony Jan. 21. She will relieve Cmdr. John Benda, who has led the ship’s crew since February 2020, the Navy announced Tuesday.
“I am honored to have the privilege to soon command this iconic warship that dates back to the roots of both our nation and our Navy and to have been afforded the amazing opportunity to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years,” Farrell said in a statement.
Farrell is a 2000 graduate of St. Mary. She attended the United States Naval Academy and graduated in 2004 with a Bachelor of Political Science degree.
Pam Matlock, Farrell’s mother who still lives in Paducah, on Tuesday said the family will be attending the change of command ceremony in Boston.
Farrell is married to Cmdr. Paul Farrell, a 2002 Naval Academy graduate whom she met at the academy. They have two children.
“We’re so proud of her. She’s always been focused on her goals and has many fabulous accomplishments,” Matlock told The Sun.
Matlock said Farrell’s been successful in her career path and in her role as a daughter, mother and wife.
“She is deserving of this assignment and all of the accolades that go with it,” Matlock said.
“As parents, we live vicariously through our children’s lives and careers,” she added. “BJ has certainly included us in those adventures throughout the years. We’re certainly proud of her and we look forward to the change of command ceremony and celebrating with all her friends and family.”
Farrell most recently served as the executive officer aboard USS Vicksburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, according to her Navy biography.
“I hope to strengthen the legacy of USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today,” she said.
Farrell’s first tour was onboard USS Vella Gulf as electrical officer. She then briefly took over as OI division officer before fleeting up as navigator for her second tour, according to her Navy profile.
After completion of her two division officer tours, Farrell reported to COMNAVPERSCOM in Millington, Tennessee. She became an action officer in PERS-833 (Post Selection Board Matters).
While there, she assumed the duties as delay section head and assistant board screener. While in Millington, she was awarded her Master of Science in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas.
After departing PERS-833, Farrell started the Department Head pipeline. She reported to USS San Jacinto in March 2012 as the weapons officer. She then assumed the responsibilities as the combat systems officer onboard, her Navy profile indicated.
Her next tour was as the deputy director for professional development at the United States Naval Academy. After departing USNA, Farrell reported to Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic as Deputy N3.
Farrell’s awards include two Meritorious Service medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medals and three Meritorious Unit Commendation medals.
The Constitution, based at Boston’s Charlestown Navy Yard, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat. It played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812 and defended sea lanes from 1797 until 1855.
The ship was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opposing vessels. It earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the war of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off its wooden hull.
It is crewed by active-duty sailors.
The first woman to serve on the Constitution’s crew was enlisted sailor Rosemarie Lanam in 1986. The first woman to serve as a commissioned officer on the ship was Lt. Cmdr. Claire V. Bloom, who served as executive officer and led the 1997 sail, the first time Old Ironsides had sailed under her own power since 1881.
Women now make up more than one-third of the 80-person crew.
