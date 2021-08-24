St. Mary High School had its first case of COVID-19 for the school year during the last week, and a number of students will be quarantined through Friday.
The student contracted the virus through a relative away from the school campus, school officials said.
SMHS Principal Doug Shelton said 15 students were under quarantine.
Shelton said the student likely contracted the virus as early as Aug. 16.
“(The student) was asymptomatic through Thursday,” he said. “Then, (the student) started having symptoms.”
Shelton said the school “got lucky” by quarantining the student early, adding the student’s father tested positive on Aug. 17.
“So we got to (the student) well before symptoms, which is good,” he said.
Shelton said the quarantine setup helped the school keep the number of those quarantined to a low level.
“With the quarantines the way they are, if they work correctly like they did in this situation — and everything could change tomorrow — it got the student out of our school early, and as things developed, it turned out to be completely the right thing to do,” he said.
“These kids (in quarantine) are able to test now, and we aren’t seeing any spread, so that’s good.”
Shelton said the students being quarantined have a “grace day” to allow teachers to send invitations to join Zoom classes to keep up with the work in each class.
“That’s where the kids are (Monday),” he said. “Then, they will start onto our online virtual learning tomorrow. We do a bell-to-bell schedule so the kid will literally log in for all seven classes via Zoom.”
Shelton said virtual learning is not currently an option for students, but it is being used for students in quarantine.
“We didn’t offer that as a purely opt-in this year,” he said. “I haven’t had anybody reach out and tell me that they wanted to go to that. It’s such a grind that a lot of parents don’t really want to set their students up in front of a computer for seven hours if they don’t have to.
“There are a lot of people monitoring the numbers, and they will definitely make that decision if they feel like their kid’s health is in jeopardy.”
