Fifteen Paducah Tilghman High School students have been selected as participants in the 2023 Governor’s School for the Arts and 2023 Governor’s Scholar’s Program.
Azlyn Goodyke, Henry Stratemeyer and Anakin Womble, all juniors, and sophomore CoryOn Brooks have been accepted to the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA).
Sophomore Audrey Pullen and junior James Harris have been named alternates to the GSA program.
GSA is an intensive three-week summer arts education program of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts with the finest young artists across the commonwealth participating. This year, GSA will take place on the campus of the University of Kentucky. GSA historically takes place at one of Kentucky’s colleges and is held at no cost to the participants. This year, the participants will attend one of two summer sessions.
Juniors Elena Adkins, Bella Brown, Fiona Caywood, Xan Copper, Azlyn Goodyke, Reagan Hartman, Jacob Julian, Henry Stratemeyer and Corban Williams have been accepted to the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.
A total of 1,687 applications from high school juniors across the state were submitted this year, out of which 60% were accepted. The number of candidates each district may submit to the statewide process is based on the district-wide junior class enrollment.
This year, PTHS was allowed to submit nine candidate applications to the state level, and all nine were accepted to the program.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for outstanding rising high school seniors in Kentucky. This year’s sessions will be hosted by Murray State University, Centre College in Danville and Morehead State University.
