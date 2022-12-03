The 14th Paducah Power System School Challenge got under way Monday, with 12 local schools seeking to gather canned goods to help those in need.
Paducah Power System has held the School Challenge since 2008, inviting area schools to help give to the community. There was no Challenge in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the previous 13 School Challenges, 387,383 pounds of food — 193.7 tons — have been gathered.
Schools taking part in this year’s Challenge are Community Christian Academy high school and middle school, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Middle School, McCracken County High School, McNabb Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Paducah Middle School, Paducah Tilghman High School and St. Mary Elementary School.
Schools with 500 or more students are in the large school division, while schools with fewer than 500 students are in the small school division. The school in each division that brings in the most pounds of food per enrolled student will win a $1,000 cash prize.
Andrea Underwood, the director of human resources and community relations for Paducah Power System, said the company will gather the donated canned goods from each school and weigh them on a large scale that PPS has.
“Each year, as part of Christmas in the Park, we issue a challenge to all of the schools within McCracken County to collect canned goods for Christmas in the Park,” she said. “They collect canned goods until mid-December, right before they are released for Christmas break.”
Underwood said people can bring canned goods to the participating school of their choice, provided they follow the school security rules and visitor requirements.
“Some of the schools have collected canned goods at school Christmas programs and other events outside of school hours,” she said. “They’ve invited parents and family members and friends to bring canned goods while they’re there.”
Through student generosity and school pride, the collected food helps several people in the area.
“(The PPS School Challenge) is very successful, and it’s a very significant part of our fundraising for the helping agencies with Christmas in the Park,” Underwood said. “We are just amazed every year at what the schools do.”
After the canned goods are brought to Paducah Power, they are weighed to determine how much each school donated. It is then divided among the four helping agencies: Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Saint Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.
Last year’s winners were Concord Elementary in the large school division, which brought in 9.38 pounds of food per student, and Lone Oak Elementary in the small school division, which brought in 12.57 pounds of food per student.
Paducah Power System’s Christmas in the Park program at Noble Park is off to a great start, Underwood said.
“We’ve had nice traffic at the park, and we hope people are enjoying the lights and will take the opportunity to come out at least once, maybe more times and just enjoy the holiday festivities that are available to them,” she said. “Not just the lights here, but in other local communities around here as well.
“If people still want to contribute but they can’t get out to the park, they can go to our website, paducahpower.com, and they can make an online donation there.”
People can also donate canned goods at the Santa House in Noble Park, which is manned by representatives of several community groups.
In addition to the School Challenge, the PPS Giving Tree is available in the company’s lobby at 1500 Broadway St. for people to donate money to help others who cannot afford to pay their bill.
“We often get asked by people how to help those in need of assistance with their electric bill,” Underwood said. “Sometimes, it’s someone they know, sometimes they just have an interest in helping someone in their community.
“We have a tree in our lobby that has ornaments, and each ornament is associated with someone in our community who has been selected by area helping agencies. The names are not on the ornaments, but they will say something like ‘senior citizen,’ ‘single parent’ — that kind of thing.”
People go to the tree, select an ornament and take it to a customer service desk inside PPS. They then pay whatever they want to help the person described in the ornament.
“If you don’t want to come to the lobby or can’t, you can do it over the phone,” Underwood said. “We can help select someone and make the payment of your choice over the phone.
“That’s been very successful over the last few years that we’ve done that. There are a lot of folks who have been assisted with that. It can be a very meaningful gift to the recipient.”
