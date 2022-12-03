PADNWS 12-03-22 SCHOOL CHALLENGE - PHOTO

Shown placing food items into the bin at Concord Elementary School last year are (from left) Brayden Sluder, Leo Gover, Raelynn Middleton and A.J. Puckett. CES won the large school division Challenge last year with 9.38 pounds of food per student.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The 14th Paducah Power System School Challenge got under way Monday, with 12 local schools seeking to gather canned goods to help those in need.

Paducah Power System has held the School Challenge since 2008, inviting area schools to help give to the community. There was no Challenge in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

