United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is running its 13th Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants can shop at Walmart on Hinkleville Road or Irvin Cobb Drive to purchase supplies and donate them outside the stores. United Way volunteers will have lists of needed materials on hand.
The types of materials sought include items such as #2 pencils, plastic pocket folders, composition notebooks, backpacks, eraser caps and blocks, Fiskars scissors, pencil boxes and pouches, lined paper, 1- and 2-inch binders, Expo markers, Crayola crayons, glue sticks, index cards and ear buds and headphones.
Donors can also help online at UnitedWayPaducah.org/Bus and click the “donate” button. Cash donations are also accepted on site.
Last year, United Way provided school supplies for about 1,160 students in 18 area public and private schools.
United Way thanks its sponsor, US Bancorp, for supporting area students.
Contact Anne Bidwell, community impact manager, for more information at 270-564-6785 or anne@unitedwaypaducah.org.
