Eleven of 15 school districts in far western Kentucky will use nontraditional instruction day — known as NTI days — on Thursday (today) and Friday, meaning their students will have at-home instruction.
Taking NTI days for the last two school days of the week are Ballard County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Livingston County, Marshall County, Mayfield and McCracken County school districts.
Fulton Independent and Murray Independent school districts do not plan on taking NTI days for the remainder of the week, and Hickman County school district was contacted but did not respond.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said Paducah may take an NTI day on Thursday (today) because of the weather as did Calloway County officials.
Most of the school districts taking NTI days cited low staff numbers as the reason.
“We have seen throughout the pandemic that the spread of COVID in the community and the spread of COVID in our school system are similar,” said McCracken County Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett. “We have a large number of employees who are unable to be at school due to testing positive, being in quarantine, having symptoms and seeking a diagnosis or other COVID-related reasons.
“Other COVID reasons could be caring for a child who is sick or in quarantine, or child care is unavailable due to COVID.”
McCracken County’s Healthy@School website shows that for Tuesday, there were 61 new students and 28 new staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 new students in quarantine, with no new staff members in quarantine.
For the week of Jan. 10-13, Paducah schools reported 105 new students and 19 new employees testing positive for COVID-19 and 270 new students and no new employees in quarantine. That site will be updated on Thursday.
Kentucky public schools have 10 NTI days to use throughout the 2021-22 school year. Senate Bill 25 — which became law last Friday — allowed districts to have 10 remote learning days for each school that can be used at the school, grade or group level without being applied to other schools in the district.
McCracken County will have used two NTI days at the end of the school week, including Thursday and Friday.
McCracken County High School used three of its remote learning days for Jan. 13, 14 and Tuesday, which Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland each used one of their remote learning days on Wednesday.
Paducah Tilghman High School used two of its 10 remote learning days on Jan. 13 and 14 and, through Wednesday, the Paducah school district has used one of its 10 NTI days.
The COVID incidence rate for McCracken County on Tuesday was a record 217.5. The rate has been rising since it was 84.5 on Jan. 6, going to 91.5 on Jan. 7, 107.0 on Jan. 10, 116.6 on Jan. 11, 124.9 on Jan. 12 and 157.9 on Friday.
The highest incidence rate in McCracken County before the current surge was 106.6, set on Nov. 24, 2020.
