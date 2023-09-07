Arrowleaf’s Restore, Reinvest, Renew program is sponsoring the 10th annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo, Illinois, which is being held Sept. 7-9.
A parade will be held at noon on Saturday, with the theme “a toast to ten years.”
Arrowleaf says the festival is “an incredible community event” for Cairo. “There’s always a fine assortment of vendors and food carts. Of course, the music is the main attraction,”Arrowleaf Chief Information Officer Rollie Hawk explained in a news release.
The festival is co-organized with the Cairo Heritage Foundation, an organization which says their mission is to “cultivate honor, pride and togetherness in social spirit by providing the opportunity for every community member to be involved in the civic and economic growth of our community.”
