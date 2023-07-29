Lethal Eagle

Soldiers with 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare a convoy last year for Operation Lethal Eagle II on Fort Campbell. Lethal Eagle III will begin on Monday, July 31. It is a division-wide training exercise designed to produce lethal squads and platoons grounded in fundamentals ready for contingency operations on today’s battlefields.

 Contributed photo

FORT CAMPBELL — The third iteration of Operation Lethal Eagle will be starting soon at Fort Campbell, and the U.S. Army advised the public in a press release Friday that there would be an increase in military activity around the base because of the training.

Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will begin a three-week division-wide training exercise, known as Operation Lethal Eagle III, starting in the late hours of Monday, July 31, and continuing through Aug. 21.

