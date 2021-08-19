According to information provided by the Purchase District Health Department, there have been 101 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County among children of school age — 4-18 years old — on Monday and Tuesday.
The PHDH reported that there were 7,459 total cases of COVID-19 of all ages in McCracken County through the weekend. It reported 177 new cases for Monday and 145 new cases for Tuesday.
In the health district’s Tuesday morning report, there were 52 children age 4-18 with new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County. In its Wednesday morning report, there were 49 new cases among students. The age with the most new cases thus far this week is 16-year-olds, who had six new cases on Monday and eight new cases on Tuesday. Broken down by school level, high school-age students (14-18) had 40 new cases thus far this week, with 25 girls and 15 boys. Middle school-age students (11-13) had 28 new cases, with 16 girls and 12 boys. Late elementary school-age students (9-10) had 13 new cases, with seven girls and six boys, while early elementary school-age students (6-8) had 16 new cases, with eight boys, seven girls and one case with the gender not given. Preschool and kindergarten-age students (4-5) had four new cases, with two boys, one girl and one case with the gender not given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.