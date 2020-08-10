1 person killed, 4 injured in Boyd Street shooting

A Boyd Street shooting left four people injured and one dead late Saturday night.
Paducah Police officers responded to the 900 block of Boyd Street after hearing multiple gunshots around 11:50 p.m. At this same time, the Paducah 911 Communications Center began getting calls reporting that multiple people had been shot.
On arrival, officers found five people had suffered gunshot wounds and reportedly began rendering aid to them.
Three of the individuals — Keyshawn Childress, 32; Demonta Woodward, 21; and Keenan Parson, 25 — were from Illinois.
Childress, a Mounds native, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Woodward, also of Mounds, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the police report.
The other two — Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29 — were both from Paducah. White and Williams, along with Parson, were taken to Paducah hospitals and are reportedly in stable condition.
No arrests related to the shooting have been made. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and seeking anyone with information or video of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities at 270-444-8550.
