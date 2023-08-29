New releases at the McCracken County Public Library as of Tuesday, August 29th.
Books:The Breakaway — Jennifer Weiner
Discreet Charm of the Big Bad Wolf — Alexander McCall Smith
Gallop Toward the Sun — Peter Stark
Girl in the Eagle’s Talons -Karin Smirnoff
Happiness Falls — Angie Kim
The Hike — Lucy Clarke
Learned By Heart — Emma Donoghue
My Roommate is a Vampire — Jenna Levine
Mother Tongue, The Surprising History of Women’s Words — Jenni Nuttall
We Need to Talk About Antisemitism — Rabbi Diana Fersko
DVDs:The Flash
No Hard Feelings
Paw Patrol — All Paws on Deck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.