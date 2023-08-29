New releases at the McCracken County Public Library as of Tuesday, August 29th.

Books:The Breakaway — Jennifer Weiner

Discreet Charm of the Big Bad Wolf — Alexander McCall Smith

Gallop Toward the Sun — Peter Stark

Girl in the Eagle’s Talons -Karin Smirnoff

Happiness Falls — Angie Kim

The Hike — Lucy Clarke

Learned By Heart — Emma Donoghue

My Roommate is a Vampire — Jenna Levine

Mother Tongue, The Surprising History of Women’s Words — Jenni Nuttall

We Need to Talk About Antisemitism — Rabbi Diana Fersko

DVDs:The Flash

No Hard Feelings

Paw Patrol — All Paws on Deck

