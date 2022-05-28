Proud parents, families and friends filled the bleachers and lined the fences at Marquette Stadium at McCracken County High School to celebrate and honor the school’s newest graduates.
Hundreds of students were recognized Friday night for their achievements and Mustang pride. Principal Matthew Houser commended the students, who were sophomores in high school when COVID-19 shut down in-person classes in spring 2020 and continued to be a factor in their day-to-day activities their junior and senior years.
Houser said around 55% of the Class of 2022 members graduated with honors, and said the senior class earned over $17.5 million in scholarships.
“It is our hope and prayer that you take what you’ve learned and make a difference in the world for good,” Houser said.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a McCracken County Public Schools product and graduate of Reidland High School, was a guest speaker at Friday’s commencement ceremony. Even though the students faced adversity during their high school years, Adams encouraged the students to make the most of their situations, and to take the knowledge they have learned in challenging times.
“Necessity is the mother of invention. Let the adversity you have faced these last two years improve you and create new opportunities for improvement of our world,” Adams said.
Senior Zack Masek was selected as the class speaker for Friday’s commencement.
Likening finishing high school while facing a worldwide pandemic to the long shot victory of Rich Strike at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Masek took time in his speech to reflect on the growth of his classmates from kindergarten through senior year, and encouraged his classmates to take what they have learned and continue to believe in what they can do.
“If I was a betting man, I would bet on the future of the Class of 2022,” Masek said.
The class of 2022 honored 43 valedictorians, who each had to take at least seven AP or dual enrollment classes and receive all A’s in every credit-earning class in middle school and high school, as well as five salutatorians, who also had to take at least seven AP or dual enrollment classes and receive all A’s and one B in every credit-earning class.
