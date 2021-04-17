GEORGETOWN — McCracken County softball won its first two games by a rout and a come-from-behind effort at the Dan Cummins Classic, which was played at the Great Crossing Park on Saturday.
First, Rhea Joiner brought three runs home with a single and a double as the Mustangs topped Oldham County 11-3 by scoring in each of the six innings. Aly Hutchins had two RBI for McCracken and struck out for the win. Jordan Fico doubled twice for the Colonels.
Hutchins would prove more valuable for the Mustangs against Scott County. With her team down 5-3 in the top of the fifth, Hutchins had runners on the corners with one out. After looking at a strike, she drilled the next pitch she faced over the left field wall for the go-ahead runs in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals. Joiner was 2-for-3 with two RBI in this game while Abigayle Duran alowed no hits and no walks in the final two innings and struck out four to win in relief.
–––
McCracken County 221 213 11 13 1
Oldham County 000 201 3 5 2
WP: Hutchins. LP: Rose.
2B: M-Buford, Fox, Joiner, Murt; O-Fico 2. 3B: none. HR: O-Rose (). Top hitters: M-Joiner 2-4 (3 RBI), Hutchins 1-3 (2 RBI), White 2-3 (RBI), Smithson 1-2 (2 RBI), Murt 2-4 (2 RBI); O-Fico 2-2 (RBI). Record: Oldham 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.