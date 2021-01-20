Murray State Athletics has announced the establishment of the Racer Football Alumni Association Fund for Excellence at Murray State University. The newly endowed excellence fund was established by the Racer Football Alumni Association, LLC (RFAA), an organization comprised of historical Racer student-athletes, coaches, supporters and staff. The Racer Football Alumni Association Fund for Excellence was created to provide a foundational source of consistent long-term resources in support of the Racer Football program. Pictured (from left) are Rob Stanfa, Paul McCreary, Cecil Wolberton, Tony Boone, Flip Martin and Tony Ryan.