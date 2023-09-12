FRANKFORT — Murray State University is one of nine schools from across the United States to have grants awarded for projects by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and NASA, it was announced on Monday.
The NSF has invested over $2.7 million in 10 projects through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). This investment, in collaboration with NASA, aims to strengthen research infrastructure and advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent development at nine institutions in seven U.S. states and territories, and develop the next generation of leaders in STEM.
“With access to NASA facilities and equipment, research investigators from EPSCoR jurisdictions will be able to solve challenging problems and solidify lifelong research partnerships,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “This dual agency partnership will also help diversify the U.S. workforce through collaborative research at the federal government level and improve the research capacity of their home institutions and jurisdictions more broadly.”
The awards will fund principal investigators from institutions with high enrollments of students from underrepresented populations in STEM. STEM faculty research fellowships will take place at NASA’s Ames Research Center, Glenn Research Center, Goddard Space Flight Center, Marshall Space Flight Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory. While building research capacity at their home institutions, fellows will learn new techniques, develop new collaborations, advance research partnerships, access unique equipment and facilities, and shift their research toward transformative new directions.
The Murray State project is called “Methane Dynamics Described Through the Fusion of Site and Satellite Data in Bottomland Hardwood Forested and Non-Forested Wetlands,” and is hosted by NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.
By processing and analyzing images taken from NASA satellite technology, this fellowship aims to improve the detection of greenhouse gas emissions in mineral soil wetlands and shed light on the effects of landscape position and forest composition on greenhouse gas fluxes between terrestrial ecosystems and the atmosphere.
“The success of this year’s joint NSF and NASA faculty fellowships highlights the remarkable dedication and ingenuity within the scientific community,” said Kathleen Loftin, project manager of NASA’s EPSCoR program. “These fellowships are not just about funding; they are about fostering meaningful, transformative collaborations that enrich the landscape of STEM research.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.