MURRAY — A Murray man died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Burns, of Springville, Tennessee, was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound near the 2000 block of U.S. 641 South around 10 p.m. when he hit Joshua Frost, 38, of Murray, who was reportedly standing in the roadway. Frost died as a result of his injuries.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department, and Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
