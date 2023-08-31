The Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter is asking for public assistance in giving their kennels a fresh coat of paint.
According to a Tuesday post from the organization’s Facebook page, the shelter plans to go with a blue and gold color scheme, inspired by Murray State University. They said they want the colors to help the kennel feel like a fun and inviting area.
According to the post, the Murray Sherwin Williams store has offered the shelter a discount on paint, bringing the cost down to just $5 per gallon. The shelter is asking for assistance from the community in the form of donations and volunteers to help with the project.
Some of the donations they’re asking for include general paint supplies like paint brushes, rollers, drop cloths, and paint trays. The said Lowes gift-cards would also be accepted since they can’t accept cash or check donations for painting the kennels. The shelter is also asking for paint donations. They said the Lowes in Murray can supply the exact colors they need at their paint station.
The shelter is also asking for volunteers to help with painting and cleaning up the kennels, before and after the project.
To volunteer, call 270-759-4141 or email mccasapplication@gmail.com. The shelter is also accepting volunteers from people commenting on their Facebook post.
Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter at 81 Shelter Lane.
