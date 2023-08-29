According to a news release from Murray State University, 55 students — including three from MSU — were selected to receive scholarships totaling $2,000 each through the GROWMARK Foundation. More than 500 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the scholarships, the release explained. Students who received the scholarships will have those funds available for the fall 2023 semester.
Murray State students Annalyn Harper of Colfax, Illinois, Ava Isaacs of Thompsonville, Illinois and Kassidi Metcalf from Albion, Illinois have each been chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship.
“At GROWMARK, we recognize the value of investing in students pursuing careers in agriculture or business-related fields. By doing so, we not only assist students in achieving their academic goals but also cultivate a potential future workforce for GROWMARK and FS member cooperatives,” said Mark Orr, CEO of GROWMARK, Inc., in a statement included in the release.
The GROWMARK Foundation was formally incorporated in 2005 and supports 501©(3) not-for-profit charitable organizations. According to the release, the Foundation is focused on programs and activities supporting agriculture, agriculture education, consumer understanding, agricultural leadership development, and education about the benefits of the cooperative way of doing business. More information is available at GROWMARK.com.
