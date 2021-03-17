MSU on brief lockdown after shooting incident

MURRAY — The Murray State University campus briefly went into lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a shooting at a home adjacent to the campus.
Authorities said the incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street between the Elizabeth Residential College dormitory and the Baptist Campus Ministry.
Kentucky State Police and Murray Fire Department vehicles were used to block traffic access to the area at 16th Street and about 75 feet east of the scene on Chestnut.
A Racer Alert was issued at 7:46 a.m. to faculty, staff and students saying an incident was reported near campus and that residential colleges needed to shelter in place.
It also stated that people should avoid the pedestrian bridge that spans Chestnut Street near Elizabeth Residential College.
An all-clear message was sent to the campus at 8:22 a.m., when authorities determined there was no longer a threat to the campus community.
MSU President Bob Jackson issued an email to the campus community at 9:17 a.m.
“Earlier this morning, the Murray State Police Department and Murray City Police responded to a shooting incident at a property adjacent to campus and a shelter in place message was sent immediately thereafter,” Jackson said in the email.
“The shooter is no longer a threat to the campus community. Multiple victims have been transported to the local hospital. At this time, we do not believe that the individuals were students or had any affiliation with Murray State University. There is no threat to the Murray State campus.”
MSU freshman Katie Coleman of Huntingdon, Tennessee, told WPSD Local 6 her mind went into flight mode when officers told her and students around her to run.
“I was coming out of my dorm and I saw some police over there,” Coleman said. “We just kept walking and then, when we got here on the bridge, there was a lot of people, and then they just started yelling at us to run.
“I was just kind of in shock. I didn’t really know what was happening. I just ran where everyone else was going.”
Coleman said students and anyone near the shooting took cover in the Curris Center on the other side of the pedestrian bridge.
“I had a lot of people texting me where I was at, making sure I was OK,” she said.
Coleman said she and some friends never noticed the house where the alleged shooting took place, which is tucked away in the shadow of Elizabeth Residential College.
Counseling services are available to the campus community at Elizabeth Residential Hall as well as University Counseling Services at 270-809-6851 or msu.counselingcenter@mur raystate.edu.
The Murray Police Department is investigating the incident and further information about the case was unavailable by publication time.
