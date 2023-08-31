MURRAY — Five cadets reflected on the service and sacrifice of a fallen Marine and Murray State University graduate as they took their oaths of enlistment on Wednesday.
Days after the death of MSU alumni and Marine Captain Eleanor V. Lebeau, who was killed Sunday during an aircraft training exercise in Australia, the cadets pledged to serve the U.S. military upon graduation.
The cadets sent their deepest condolences to Lebeau’s family, and said they were grateful for her service. Although the crash was a tragic accident, they said it wouldn’t stop them from doing what they’ve always wanted to do — serve.
Brock Robinson is one of the cadets who took the oath of enlistment Wednesday. He said he’s known he wanted to serve for years.
“My grandfather, before he passed away, said that he thought every man and every boy should at least go through boot camp. And well, the day that I signed the papers to join the Marine Corps, he actually had a major heart attack. So I knew from that day forward that this was what I was supposed to do,” he said.
He said he had already served three years in the Marines, but wanted to earn his degree to become an officer. He said he loves what he does.
“I think that’s the best thing about the military, is you don’t know. You don’t know what the future is. You just know that you’ve got to do your job, and depending on how you do your job, how well you succeed in the military. And anything in life, how much effort you put into it is what you get out of it,” he said.
Robinson said he honors Captain Lebeau’s sacrifice and understands the potential risks. He said a military career is worth it, and his fellow cadet, Genesis Pearson, agrees.
“I know that there are dangers in any profession. It’s no different with being in the military. My deepest condolences to her family. She served our country with honor and dignity,” she said.
She said she comes from a military family and always knew this was what she wanted to do. “Everyone in my family has served, and I knew that I wanted to go to college first before I went and enlisted, but then I found out about ROTC about two years ago. I found out about it between my junior and senior years, and I was super excited. I was like, ‘okay, this is really what I really want to do,’ ” she said.
She said taking the oath brought her one step closer to helping others.
“Don’t live in fear, because then you will make mistakes. You will do something that you don’t like, and then further down in your career, years later, you’re like, ‘Oh man, I wish I did this. I wish it did that.’ Should have, could’ve, would’ve Just go ahead and take that step. Don’t be afraid. Live your life how you want to live it,” she said.
The cadets still have one to two years before they start in their officer positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.