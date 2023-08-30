A Murray State University graduate was one of three Marines killed in an aircraft crash in Australia Sunday, the university announced.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the terrible news of the loss of our alumna and U.S. Marine, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, originally from Belleville, Illinois, in an aircraft accident near the Australian coast this past weekend,” a post on the university’s Facebook page read Tuesday.
According to the post, Capt. LeBeau graduated from MSU in 2016 with a B.S. in Equine Science and joined the Marine Corps after earning her degree.
“Capt. LeBeau served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University. She was an active member of our campus community and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members,” MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson said in a statement included in the post.
According to the Associated Press, a Marine V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board crashed Sunday in a tropical forest while taking part in a training exercise. The two other Marines who died were Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, from Arlington, Virginia and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, from Jefferson, Colorado.
According to a statement from the U.S. Marine Corps, three marines remained hospitalized Tuesday with one in critical condition. 17 others were treated for minor injuries and released.
In a tweet regarding the accident, President Biden said, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash. We are praying for those who also suffered injuries.”
