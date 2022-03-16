Minnie Black Simpson, 80, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Graves County, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ and a retired employee of U.S. Bank.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by one daughter, LaAnna Jo (Jerry) Mraz of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, James Kevin Simpson; her husband, Joe Ben Simpson; and her parents, Hughie and Thelma Cochrum Black.
Funeral services for Mrs. Minnie Black Simpson will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Paul Wingfield will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Twayne Harlow, Tanner Harlow, Tayden Harlow, Steve Moss, Nick Simpson and John Mark Clark.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
