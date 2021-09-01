Mildred Louise Wyatt, 89, of Hendersonville, Tennessee formerly of Mayfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the NHC Hendersonville Healthcare.
She formerly attended Sharon Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Mrs. Wyatt is survived by her daughter, Denise Burgess of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Bob Waldrop of Murray; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Darius) Lee of Nashville, Tennessee; two great-grandsons, Michael Matthews and Jordan Lee both of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Odis Burgess; second husband, William J. “Bill” Thompson; third husband, Charles Wyatt; two sisters, Beauton Hill and Manon Canter; and one brother, Bill Waldrop.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Jamie Lee will officiate. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. A visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced at the visitation and service.
