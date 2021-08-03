Michael “Tim” Hines, 57, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. He was a truck driver and member of Vaughn’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his mother, Melda Sue (Lofton) Hines of Calvert City; wife, Lisa Marie (Thomas) Hines of Calvert City; daughter, Amanda Hope Stell of Ledbetter; step-children, Nathan Timmons of Paducah, Destiny Timmons of Hardin, Savannah Timmons of Benton; grandchildren, Laney Faith Hines and Maggie Love Stell; brother, David Paul Barrett of Calvert City; and uncle, Finis Lofton, wife Linda of Calvert City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hines; and step-son, Zachary Thomas.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Leonard Cemetery, Possum Trot.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.