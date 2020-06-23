Michael “Hammer” Hampton, 63, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Hampton was a counter salesman and retired as a supervisor in the shipping department for Guy Gray Supply Company. Mike lived life to the fullest. Two things he loved was being an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a people person and knew half of Paducah. I don’t know how many times we’d walk through the mall and I’d hear “hey Hammer.” He was also a diehard animal lover, was involved in animal rescue, and loved each and every dog we have had through the years. He will be greatly missed by anyone that knew him, and that will be a lot of people. He will not only be missed by his ‘human’ family he lives behind, but also by our “kids,” Tux, Bella, Molly, CJ, Sweetie, Lucy, and Hershey.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon G. Ward Hampton; his father, Charles Hampton of Paducah; Kevin Pinner, a nephew like a son; Hailey Pinner, a great-niece like a granddaughter; Cameron Baker, a great-nephew like a grandson all of Paducah; two sisters, Suzie Atherton (Steve) and Julie Scott (Derek) all of Paducah; a brother, Greg Hampton (Lisa) of Paducah; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hanna Sue Fleming Hampton.
The family is honoring his wishes of cremation and no services.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers charitable donations can be made in his name to Ronald McDonald House, 550 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
