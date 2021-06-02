TEMPLE HILL, Ill. — Michael Bruce Parr, 72 of Temple Hill, Illinois, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Cemetery with military rites.
Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was retired after 32 years of service from the Illinois Department of Corrections, having worked at Shawnee Correctional Center as a power plant maintenance worker. He owned and operated Parr Heating and Air since the 1970s, was of the Baptist faith and served his country in the Army during the Vietnam era.
Mike is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lisa (Volle) Parr; children, Kim Owens and husband Keith, Keith Parr and wife Amber, Kandis Elia and husband Michael, Kaela Bradley and husband Josh; grandchildren, Dustin Owens (Danielle), Devon Owens (Jamie), Jacob Owens (Courtney), Avery Owens, Lauryn Parr, Logan Parr, Caleb Sewell, Ethan Parr, Landen Vargas, Boston Bradley, Bronx Bradley; great-grandchildren, Carson Owens, Karter Owens, Grayson Owens, Liam Owens, Kynleigh Owens, Charleigh Sewell; siblings, Don Parr and wife Judy, Jerry Parr and wife Carol, Debbie Gallo and husband Ron, Rick Parr and wife Carla; several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Crait and Mary Helen (LaRue) Parr.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening June 3, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to Temple Hill Cemetery, c/o Dale Faulkner, 82 Temple Hill Road, Golconda, Illinois 62938.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Owens, Devon Owens, Keith Parr, Keith Owens, Jacob Owens, Josh Bradley
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
