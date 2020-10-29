• The Superman statue was ordered on Nov. 17, 1992, in the same month Superman “died” in the comics. “Superman: The Man of Steel #17 The Underground Rises Again” was first of a series released Nov. 1, 1992.
• Barron Walton, of Highland, Utah, was the project manager and known for being the creator of the large Emmy statues that stand outside the entrance to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Building.
• Superman Statue Committee Members — OD Troutman, Mary Horman Castleman, Jenny Walters and Don Salisbury — traveled to Utah to view the finished clay Superman
for final approval before casting in bronze.
• Metal Letters Inc. in Nehi, Utah, was the foundry that cast the bronze Superman statue.
• The statue has the initials of 30 employees of Metal Letters Inc. under the foot.
• The original paint was incorporated into the molten metal.
• There was a small spot left unpainted on the left boot known as “the Lucky Spot.” Visitors could rub the spot for good luck.
• Barron Walton held an open house in their facility in Highland, Utah, for locals to view the Superman statue before it traveled to Metropolis.
• The statue was transported on a flatbed trailer and covered just enough that it was not totally visible, but people viewing the statue knew it was undoubtedly Superman.
• It took 4 ½ days to travel from Lehi, Utah, to Metropolis with Superman on the trailer. Information was released so Superman fans along the route could catch a glimpse of Superman.
• An invitation was sent to President Bill Clinton to attend the unveiling, although he was unable to attend.
• The base on which the statue was placed is shield shaped. It can best be seen from the air.
• Approximately 750 engraved bricks were originally sold to help fund the the project. The bricks were placed in the walkways and slant wall on the statue base.
• A parachute was used to cover Superman for the unveiling.
• The statue was unveiled in Metropolis on June 5, 1993. On the day of the unveiling, a huge storm blew through Metropolis and the town was without power. Then-Mayor Bill Kommer was unable to attend the ceremony due to overseeing the power outage and storm damage. The mayor’s secretary, Beth Clanahan, filled in for Kommer and gave his speech.
• Superman is 15 feet tall and weighs 6000 pounds. The statue alone cost $100,000 to construct.
• The present statue was not the first. The first statue was unveiled Nov. 7, 1986. It was made of fiberglass with steel frame. The statue was nearly 8-feet tall, weighed 200 pounds and his feet were 22-inches long. The original statue cost $1000.
