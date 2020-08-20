This past Tuesday Metropolis Country Club hosted this year’s Lois Lane ladies tournament. It’s a two ladies scramble format and this year totaled 36 teams.
While the Men’s Open was held in some miserably hot and humid conditions, the Lois Lane was held under absolutely perfect weather. The 18-hole scramble was “flighted” after play and the team of Janet Alexander and Kathy Gifford fired an eight under par 63 to take first place. Julie Alles and Jen Guy were second at 66. Donna Carter and April Carter were third with a five under 66.
The First Flight leaders were the team of Marie Pritchett and Debbie Ray with a one under 70. Second place went to the team of Beth Finley and Elaine Souders with a 71. Cindy Warren and Karen Endicott shot 72.
Kandi Hayes and Kelly Sandusky took Second Flight honors with a 76. By virtue of a “count back” hole, the team of Hayes and Sandusky edged out Vicky Sparks and Pat Mahoney who also shot 76. The team of Adams and Gosa were one stroke behind at 77.
In the Third Flight, Lucille Orr and Delana Mcuiston led with an 80. The team of Marshall and Drake also shot 80 and first was once again decided by a score card playoff. The team of Love and Hansen were third at 81.
While attendance was down slightly from last year, the women had a wonderful day to play. Unbeknownst to most of the players, this year’s tournament was graced by the presence of Pat Park. Park is one of the finest female athletes to hail from the area.
Park coached four different sports at Lamar University and was inducted into the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988. In the early 1960s, she led the New Mexico Lady Lobos to a position of prominence in collegiate golf. Can she still play? She and her Tuesday partner fired a one over par 72 Tuesday.
