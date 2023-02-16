Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.