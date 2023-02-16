A cardiothoracic surgeon at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital offers a surgery method that provides a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery with the help of robotic assistance.
Dr. Robert Poston, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital who joined the hospital staff a little over a year ago, performed what hospital officials said was the region’s first minimally invasive robotic-assisted cardiac surgery in March of 2022.
Since then, Poston said he has performed 110 robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, in addition to dozens of other cardiac and thoracic surgeries. Poston has been performing robotic-assisted heart surgeries since 2005.
Robotic-assisted cardiac surgery offers eligible patients a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery, Poston said.
Some patients with more complex situations need to have open-chest surgeries. Other patients, Poston said, would be good candidates for robotic-assisted heart surgery.
“Particularly coronary bypass surgery, if you only need to do one or two, then that’s perfect for robotic surgery. Valve surgeries are also good, if it’s just a single valve,” Poston said. “I’d say half the patients are good for robotics when you take all comers.”
Poston told The Sun he has always had an interest in robotics, and has made robotic-assisted heart surgery a specialty of his. He has been performing robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries since 2005.
Robotic assistance, especially in cardiac surgeries, is something Poston said most doctors are not exposed to during their residencies. Poston’s interest in robotic-assisted heart surgeries, in addition to having experiences with patients who turned down open-heart surgeries due to risks with those surgeries, led him to pursue his own training in a less invasive cardiac surgical method.
Most heart surgeries have been done the same way for decades, Poston said. For many heart surgeries, Poston said cardiothoracic surgeons have to open up the patient’s chest by cutting through the patient’s sternum to access their heart and perform the necessary procedures. Open-heart procedures where surgeons have to cut through patient’s sternum typically takes a patient several weeks to recover from, and also carries a risk of infection in the sternum, Poston said.
In a robotic-assisted heart surgery, an incision is made on the side of a patient’s chest, and a small metal cylinder port is then put into the incision. The robot, which is controlled by the cardiothoracic surgeon with a console, controls the medical instruments such as scissors and a scalpel. Along with those tools, there is also small high-definition camera, which up to 20 times magnification power, that allows the surgeon to see the heart.
Along with shorter recovery times on average compared to open-heart surgeries, Poston said some of the other benefits from robotic-assisted surgeries include a tendency for less bleeding during surgery, and less risk for post-surgery complications such as deep vein thrombosis or pneumonia.
Throughout his career as a cardiothoracic surgeon, Poston has learned that a successful operation takes the efforts of a whole team of medical professionals, not just one person. Poston said he used to be of the mindset that as long as he did his best job as a surgeon, the other members of the surgical team would eventually buy in. However, he encountered resistance with that mindset, and has learned if the procedure is going to be successful, it takes the entire team of medical staff — not just one surgeon — to make it work.
At Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Poston said he meets with members of the operating room teams and intensive care unit teams about once a week so that everyone can review what went well in that week’s cases and where the team can improve in future cases.
“There’s just a number of things that come up when you engage people. Now, on top of them helping you, now they own [the procedure] because they’ve contributed to it, and then now they want to make it work, as opposed to being told to make it work and just adopt it,” Poston said.
Poston believes robotic-assistance in cardiac surgeries will grow in the coming years as more tech companies develop medical robotic technology. He is part of a scientific advisory board for Kawasaki, which he said is looking to get into the medical robotics field.
More companies in the medical robotic technology company could lead to more innovations in the sector, and, Poston hopes, more access for attending doctors and doctors in residency programs to incorporate robotic assistance in cardiac surgeries.
