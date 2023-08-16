Mercy Health Cancer Center held a topping out ceremony Tuesday for its new facility at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital campus in Paducah, where health care providers, cancer survivors and patients attended the event. Workers lifted up and placed the beams, which were signed by many different people, as the gathered crowd watched.
According to Mercy Health, the cancer center will provide 21 exam rooms and one procedure room, a medical practice with space for three medical oncologists/hematologists and three advanced practice providers, an infusion center with 22 infusion bays, an oncology pharmacy and laboratory, a community resource room and a prayer and meditation room. Mercy Health said the facility will also feature a geothermal system with energy sustainability, and space for integrative and ancillary cancer services, such as oncology nurse navigation, oncology social workers, oncology financial counselors and other supportive services.
Mercy Health broke ground on the approximately $12.5 million facility last December.
John Montville, executive director of Mercy Health-Lourdes’ oncology service line, said Tuesday’s ceremony would honor those who died from cancer.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of cancer in Kentucky due to health and lifestyle choices,” he said. “Signing that beam shows support for our cancer center and its future as a place of healing.”
Montville said the facility will be an all-inclusive cancer center.
“We wanted to build a very inclusive atmosphere, so instead of this being an overwhelming or intimidating kind of facility, it’s very patient-based. People are going to feel comfortable finding their way around it,” he said.
He said private bays would be for people who like to keep to themselves, commutable areas where you are around others but separated, and all-around commutable areas for those who enjoy the company of others.
Montville said the infusion rooms will have large windows allowing patients to connect with nature, providing peace of mind during treatment.
“The back side of the building is where we’re putting our infusion space. We’re putting a lot of windows in,” Montville said. “It’s going to overlook not only trees and wooded areas but walking trail areas, and you know, sometimes when somebody’s here for four-hour infusion — just a little scenery is an excellent thing, just a little something to take your mind off what you’re there for.”
Montville did say that the center will only accept adult patients. While it would want to accept children, the area has multiple childcare facilities.
“Most cancer centers are adult-based, and most pediatric facilities have cancer programs,” Montville said.
Montville said Mercy Health looks forward to opening its doors to cancer patients by summer 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.