Melvin Douglas Mann, 83 of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Born Thursday, Dec. 16, 1937, in Pemiscot Co., Missouri, he was the son of the late Roy Elmer Douglas Mann and the late Anna B. (Frix) Mann.
He was the Co-Owner and Operator of Mann Fish Company, Inc., Benton. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as church clerk for 15 years and a member of The Gideons International, Marshall Co. Camp.
He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Martha Sue (Payne) Mann of Gilbertsville; sons, Barry Samuel Mann, wife Rhonda of Gilbertsville, and Douglas Allen Mann, wife Janet of Benton; daughters, Mylinda Carol Whitaker of Gilbertsville and Cathy Driskill, husband Wade of Smithland; brother, Jerry Don Mann of Dyersburg, Tennessee; grandchildren, James Whitaker, wife Danielle of Murray, Christina Ortez, husband Daniel of Murray, Travis Mann of Nashville, Tennessee, Anna Perez, husband Omar of Benton, Marcus Mann, wife Kelsey of Calvert City, Sam Mann of Gilbertsville, and Deanna Bassett, husband Mitch of Smithland; great-grandchildren, Alexander Whitaker, Zachery Bassett, Gavin Bassett, Devin Bassett, Valerie Perez, Harper Mann, Daniel Perez, and Evelyn Perez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, Dr. Barry Glenn Whitaker who passed away on Feb. 20, 2021; a brother, John Allen Mann; and a sister, Judy Mann.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Rev. Charles LaChance served as officiant. Interment followed in the Maple Cemetery, Caruthersville, Missouri.
The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to The Gideons International, Marshall County Camp, P.O. Box 206, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.