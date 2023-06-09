METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Metropolis Community High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th year since graduation with a class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Metropolis Elks Lodge, 104 W. Fourth St.
The cost is $35 per person. The evening will begin with a class photo at 5:30 p.m.; the photo cost is $10 plus a $3 mailing fee. Dinner, catered by Two Sisters Catering, begins at 6:30 p.m. Dress will be casual.
The night will include a trivia contest on the class. Attendees and classmates who can’t attend are asked to submit information about themselves for the contest.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Saturday, July 1, with their information (name, address, email, phone, present or former occupation, number of children and grandchildren, classmate trivia information and guest name) and payment to Class of ‘73 Reunion, P.O. Box 475, Metropolis, IL 62960.
For more information or an information form, contact Jilla Woodward at 270-519-4594.
