Jackson Sivills, whether the KHSAA state basketball tournaments resume or not, is ending his high-school career on a high note.
McCracken County’s 6-foot-6 senior forward is already signed to play at Murray State. That happened earlier this year.
He’s a First Region champion for the second time. That happened three weeks ago today, also at Murray State.
The Mustangs (30-5) didn’t lose to First Region opponents this season, either.
Now, Sivills joins Charlee Settle — his future fellow Racer — as an All-Purchase Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
He’ll receive a $1,000 scholarship, too, sponsored by The Sun.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Sivills, who if the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena doesn’t play, finishes his career two points short of 2,000, to go with 871 career rebounds. “We had a great season with our team as a whole. That’s really what I’m most proud of and that’s what I wanted to do starting the season. I told myself that all the individual accolades will come, and everything else will come, as long as I just take care of the team, put the team first and just get wins.”
Sivills averaged 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds as a senior, draining 46.1% of his field goals — including 40% from the arc (82-for-205) — and 84.4% of his free throws.
“We played a really tough schedule, this year. I think that helped us go undefeated in Region 1, which is a really, really big accomplishment. We had some tough things to battle through at the end of the year … but we toughed it out and got a championship. I was really proud of our young guys. Especially the sophomores. They stepped up in the biggest time of the season.”
Sivills, who dressed some as an eighth-grader but didn’t really start contributing major minutes until he was a sophomore, said it’s taken a lot of work to be where he is.
“I still have a long way to go, but I’m just happy with the way that people have pushed me,” Sivills said. “I’m just really blessed, to be honest, to be in this position. Every time I go out there, I just try to make the most of it.”
The future of McCracken’s basketball program, Sivills said, is in good hands.
“We have a lot of talent coming up,” he said. “You’ll have Noah (Dumas) and Ian McCune as seniors leading the team. I think people should really keep an eye on (sophomores) Ian Hart, Brant Brower, Cayson Tilford and Max Blackwell. A lot of those guys didn’t really play much, especially at the beginning of the season, but towards the end, they played really important roles. I think, this summer, they’ll get a lot better. I’m really excited to see what they do.”
