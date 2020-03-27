Burlin Brower is the kind of coach, his players say, that they really want pushing them, and especially want when the clipboard and whistle is put down for the day.
The majority of both Brower’s peers in the First Region coaching ranks, as well as assorted media members, agreed, voting McCracken County’s boys basketball coach as the All-Purchase boys basketball Coach of the Year.
It’s the third time Brower has won the award and the second year in a row — with the first nod coming in 2010, while still at Heath High School.
“He means the world to me, and I know I can speak for the rest of the team that he does the same for them,” Mustangs senior forward Jackson Sivills said. “Coming in as an eighth-grader, I played freshman and JV, and dressed some varsity, and he supported me, but pushed me to my limits ever since then. He’s been like a second dad to me. He’s consoled me, given me advice and motivated me through everything that I’ve been through in my basketball journey.”
Brower also has put together a squad of assistant coaches — Terry Shumpert, Dustin Roberts, David Dobbins and Jesse Byrd — that have helped the Mustangs press forward.
McCracken has won 30 games each of the last two seasons and 25 all but twice since the school was formed prior to the 2013-14 season. One of those was a 24-win season in 2014-15.
It’s frequent that Brower specifically mentions them as a collective unit at least once in a postgame interview.
“They (Brower and his assistants) make a great team,” Sivills said. “Coach Brower is, already, with what he’s done, he’s been a legendary coach. He’s going to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s going to keep instilling what he’s instilled in me into the rest of the younger guys. I have no doubt that they’re going to keep having success.”
And what about Brower off the floor?
“He’ll bust your (chops) in practice and right after, you’ll be laughing with him,” Sivills said. “He’s just as much of a friend as he is a coach. I’m really blessed with that.”
