The McCracken County Public Library will be transitioning to curbside service only for its patrons and closing its doors to the public beginning today.
This decision was based on the Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations for red zone counties — those averaging more than 25 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. Library administration also consulted with the Purchase District Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives for guidance.
Curbside service hours will from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library’s administration plans to hold to this through Nov. 6 and reassess the local situation in regards to COVID-19 at that time.
Telephone reference service will also be available during the above hours by calling 270-442-2510 ext. 119.
All book drop locations will remain open for returns.
Patrons will be able to place items on hold and have them brought to their vehicles by library staff. Printing services for documents will also be available curbside. For more information, visit www.mclib.net/curbside.
For updates regarding the library’s opening status, visit www.mclib.net and follow McCracken County Public Library on Facebook. Questions and concerns can be emailed to Library Director Susan Baier at sbaier@mclib.net.
