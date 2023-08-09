The week celebrating the Eighth of August has come to a close in western Kentucky. On the days leading up to the date, the local African American community commemorates their ancestors’ emancipation from slavery with gatherings, parades and educational events. It’s a time to honor and celebrate the fight for freedom and equality.
It’s also a time to reflect on the impact slavery had on millions of African Americans. The emancipation celebration brings family members in from everywhere for reunions and homecomings. These reunions make it the perfect time to discuss family history.
On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Public Library hosted a genealogy workshop for the Eighth of August. The “Family History Post Emancipation” event highlighted challenges that slavery descendants face when exploring their past and family trees. Program host and information desk clerk Kristen Anderson pointed out various resources available at the library to discover the past.
She also explained instances before emancipation that made it difficult to track family members.
Slavery made documenting family history nearly impossible. Most slavery records kept by slave owners are incomplete or not preserved, so locating ancestors from those records is extremely difficult.
“Maybe when the plantation was lost, all these records were lost,” Anderson said.
Even the saved documents doesn’t always provide telling information about enslaved people. Slave owners kept records like the “bill of sale,” which provided minimal information about the person being sold.
“They were referring to property, so they just had a sex and had an age,” said Anderson. Additionally, many families were separated when they were sold, making it difficult to reconnect.
“Children were sold away from their parents, husbands were sold away from their wives, siblings away from their families, and it makes that family link fractured,” Anderson said.
Many names also changed.
“A lot of times when slaves were sold, their names were changed from one owner to the next,” Anderson explained. Some former slaves chose to change their last names after emancipation. Some chose the name “Freedmen” or a different variation of the last name they currently had.
The library provides resources for tracing genealogy.
Three key genealogy databases available at the library include Ancestry, My Heritage and Fold3. Ancestry and My Heritage store family trees and records that have been previously submitted, making it useful for finding more family names once one has been found. Fold3 is a unique database that provides detailed information about people who have served in the military. The website stores names of anyone who has enlisted, locates the names of people who served on ships and planes, and can even track the whereabouts of ships and planes.
The library houses many other resources outside of databases that help locate ancestors. It has access to digitized copies of The Sun and other local newspapers, dating back to 1896. It has original copies of funeral home books, yearbooks and ledgers that date back to the early 1900s. The public can access this information at any time by visiting the library.
Tracing genealogy can be overwhelming, especially when you don’t know where to start. Luckily, library staff members know how to use these databases and can help local people find a starting point. If someone has relatives who can tell them the names of their family, that is the place to start.
“Talk to your elders. Write down what they say,” Anderson said. Whether someone knows zero relatives or 10, the library has many assets to help piece together a family tree.
