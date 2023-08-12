The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that is going around. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers are claiming to be Sergeant Johnson via the phone. The scammer says that there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest for missing jury duty. The scammer claims that you can buy pre-paid gift cards to get out of this non-existent warrant. Deputies say these claims are not true.

