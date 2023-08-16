With the large roster numbers that McCracken County boasts, graduating classes come and go, but the Mustangs always have a more than full roster packed with talent. This 2023 Mustang roster is no different. They graduated 20 total seniors last year, and while several of those graduates made key contributions to the program, head coach Jonathan Smith says his team is ready to roll once again.
“Anytime you have more than 10 seniors on your roster whether you’re a 1A school or a 6A school, you have a lot of seniors,” Smith said. “Out of those 20 seniors, 14 to 15 of those guys were key guys on one side of the ball or another. We have another 20 seniors this year with 14 or 15 more who will have important rolls and I think that speaks to the maturity of our players.”
Smith isn’t afraid of playing his freshman and sophomores and more than likely will play several throughout the course of the season, but he says having the experienced juniors and seniors really does make all the difference in leadership and overall experience on the field.
The Mustangs will be looking at a new quarterback to command the field as their go-to guy, Pryor Lamb completed his high school career. Lamb was the only QB to take a snap last season, leaving the position wide open for someone new to step in.
“This year we have gone several different ways trying to decide who is going to be the guy to replace Pryor,” Smith said. “We’ve got five quarterbacks on our roster right now and up until a month ago it was a three-man race, but we feel confident in narrowing it down to Maddox O’Neal.”
Smith says that while they are confident in their starting QB, they do have two other QB’s that will be ready to take varsity snaps if called upon.
With a roster of 90 student-athletes, the Mustangs can go as deep as they need to in order to find the talent they are looking for in certain situations. Each player knows that they have an opportunity to play if they work hard and prove themselves.
“Everybody out here knows that everybody out here has an opportunity to play,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter to me if you are a senior, junior, sophomore or freshman, we are going to put the best 11 on the field and if the best 11 play three ways then that’s how it will be.”
Coming off of a 2-9 campaign last season, the Mustangs are looking to getting back to their winning ways. A busy offseason with several 7-on-7 competition and consistent conditioning in the weight room are two positive things that Coach Smith has seen heading into the 2023 season that he hopes result in wins.
“We try and play as much as we can over the summer so we can figure out who can play and where can they play as well as making sure relationships are built between the quarterback and wide receivers,” Coach Smith said.
With all of that experience under their belts from the first year with Smith as head coach last year, to a full offseason behind them, he believes his team is finally starting to develop an identity.
“We have four or five returning starters on the offensive line and several of those guys have started to pick up some college offers,” Smith said. “And I think those positions on the line are our identity, I think for any good football team, that should be their identity because everything we are going to do this year is going to go through those guys up front.”
The Mustangs will open their season with the Rumble on the River against Paducah Tilghman. This years battle will be a home game for McCracken as they look to kick off their season on the right note. McCracken will have many games close to home when they aren’t on their home turf including short trips to Mayfield, and Graves while hosting Caldwell County, Murray, Christian County and Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.