The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted at Monday’s meeting to amend a county ordinance impacting deputy pay and promotion at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The updated ordinance allows deputies transferring from outside agencies to avoid starting employment as first-year deputies and raises their starting pay to reflect their time served elsewhere. Deputies will be promoted once they serve the required time, regardless of the time of the year in which they reach the benchmark. The department’s classification table was updated to account for inflation and starting pay was increased. Additionally, the updated classification table will account for positions that were not considered in the previous chart.
The court awarded M&P Remodeling LLC and J&M AC Refrigeration bids totaling about $190,500 for the removal and replacement of kitchen tile and a custom freezer at the McCracken County Jail.
The court also presented a check to the McCracken County Career Endowment. Established in 2006, the nonprofit organization helps connect job-seekers with employers, provides scholarships, runs a mentoring and tutoring program, and seeks to increase workforce diversity in the community.
MCCE Executive Director Don Mitchell said at the meeting he hopes to use the funds to increase student tuition scholarships and encourage students to return to the McCracken area.
