The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season 55-37 against McCracken County Tuesday evening.
They trailed 29-18 at halftime and were down 43-29 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals were able to cut the lead to ten early in the fourth quarter, but McCracken’s Jacke McCune went to the free throw line and missed his one-and-one attempt. However, McCracken’s Ian Hart would grab the rebound and go back up and make a layup while being fouled and capitalize on the and-one opportunity.
McCracken would then go on a run to close out the game.
“They just got ranked 14 in the state today,” Coach Payton Croft told WYMC after the game. “They’re a pretty good basketball team. Defensively, we only gave up 55 points. I can live with that against a team this good.”
Only five McCracken County players scored, but they were still able to secure their 18 point victory. McCune led them in scoring with 26 points, Hart was their only other double digit scorer with 10 points.
“McCune is a tough player,” Coach Croft told WYMC after the game. “He’s a match up nightmare for people.”
The Cardinal’s lone double digit scorer was Brajone Dabney with 10 points.
They only made one three-pointer which was made by Braden Morris. They also continued to struggle to make free throws, something they have struggled with in every game so far.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back when they travel to Hickman County on Thursday.
