Over the weekend, 28 teams competed in the annual Metropolis Country Club’s fall four ball scramble.
When the dust settled, 16 teams cashed in for an almost 60% payout. After a chilly start Saturday morning, the first round was played under fairly benign conditions.
Sunday morning was a little different story with cool temps, no sunshine and gusting winds.
Those conditions didn’t change until the last hour or so of play.
The field was flighted and re-paired after Saturday’s round resulting in four flights of almost equal numbers.
The winners and their flight and scores are as follows:
• Championship Flight: 1st-Brien, Choate, Choate and Hall [52-56, 108]; 2nd- Cochran, Grueninger, Jones and Slayden [57-55, 112]; 3rd- Faulkner, Hunter, Jeffords and Simpson [56-57. 113 and 4th- Cummins, Cummins, Hottes and Stefan [55-59, 114].
• “A” Flight: 1st- Girtman, Jacobs, Koneman and Wieneke [58-56,114]; 2nd- Davis, Fetcho, Lucas and Street [58-57, 115] won on score card playoff, 3rd — Ford, Hammond, Hammond and Warren [58-57, 115] and 4th — Biggs, Hatfield, Hoffman and Hoffman [59-58, 117] also won on score card playoff.
• “B” Flight- 1st — Cruse, Marquardt, Pfaff and Thompson [120]; 2nd-Harris, Stone, Stone and Stakesberry [121]; 3rd-Dowdy, Dowdy, Jones and Laird [122] and 4th- Belliatt, Burgett, Rambo and Wayt [124].
• “C” Flight- 1st-Braddock, Hosman, Johnson and Morris [128] won on scorecard playoff, 2nd-Brown, Futrell, Helm and Searles [128], 3rd-Cottom, Martin, Turrell and Woolard [130] and 4TH -Byford, Hines, Sims and Souders [133].
