The Mayfield Lady Cardinals have now won four of their last five, defeating Ballard Memorial, 45-16, on Friday night at home.
The Lady Cards were led in scoring by junior forward Addaley Smith while sophomore guard Skylar Mandry added 11.
Mayfield now sits at 6-8 overall and 2-0 in Third District play.
Ballard Memorial 2 4 6 4 –16
Mayfield 8 10 12 15–45
Ballard Memorial: O’Neill 6, Yates 6, O’Connor 4.
Field goals: 5. 3-pointers: 1 (Yates). Free throws: 5-11. Fouls: 11. Record: 4-10.
Mayfield: Smith 12, Mandry 11, Mayes 9, E. Morris 6, K. Morris 5, Jones 2.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 2 (E. Morris and K. Morris). Free throws: 5-12. Fouls: 9. Record: 6-8.
Cardinals glide past Ballard Memorial, 54-39
The Mayfield Cardinals picked up its second Third District win on Friday night, defeating Ballard Memorial, 54-39.
Freshman guard Owen Webb led the Cards in scoring, pouring in a game-high 15 points thanks to three triples and a 2-2 effort at the free throw line.
Mayfield junior forwards Sam Stone and Nolan Fulton added 12 and 11 points respectively.
Ballard Memorial 8 7 1 13–39
Mayfield 8 18 12 16–54
Ballard Memorial: English 11, Birney 9, Duncan 6, Wilson 5, Barber 3, Clayborn 3, Smith 2.
Field goals: 12. 3-pointers: 4 (Birney (2), Barber and Wilson). Free throws: 11-23. Fouls: 14. Record: 5-13.
Mayfield: Webb 15, Stone 12, Fulton 11, Morris 6, Pate 6, Dabney 4.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (Webb (3), Pate (2) and Stone). Free throws: 5-15. Fouls: 16. Record: 11-5.
