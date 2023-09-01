MAYFIELD — City leaders in Mayfield, Kentucky, joined the Mayfield Kentucky Industrial Authority and Triple J Management and Consulting Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the first buildings going up in a newly rezoned portion of the downtown area heavily impacted by the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
The new B-3 zone is meant to make commercial development easier in the area impacted by the tornado. The Mayfield City Hall Facebook page posted photos from the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.
“It is a wonderful sight to see the beginnings of the Triple J Management and Consulting development in one of the most damaged areas of our community,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said in a statement included in the post. “This investment will set the standard for future developments within this area, and we are most excited to welcome Triple J to Mayfield!”
Local non-governmental organization Heart of Mayfield Emerges also posted about the groundbreaking, saying in part: “We know over the last year, it feels, at times, as though no progress is being made, but days like today truly prove how hard everyone is working to invest and rebuild our community to be better than ever!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.