METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Massac County Youth Fair is returning Friday, July 14, with many of the activities that make coming to the annual event so much fun.
Back will be the challenging Farm Follies, the Watermelon Bust, the food auction, all on new nights. The Farm Follies and Watermelon Bust will take place Tuesday, July 18, and the food auction on Wednesday, July 19.
The Massac County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers Committee sponsors the Farm Follies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, with teams competing in age brackets for such fun events as hay stacking and water bucket races. During registration, pick up some melon at Shawnee Community College’s Watermelon Bust.
The ever-popular stick horse show, at a later time, and the greased pig contest return, as well, both on Thursday, July 20.
The 4-H food stand will be open with the promise to provide plenty of pork burgers and beef hot dogs.
Sponsored by the Shawnee Beef Association, Beef Night, set for Friday, July 21, will be modified this year, due to the rising costs of food; make sure to check the Youth Fair Facebook page for updates as the fair gets closer.
Bleacher seating is available at the horse arena and around the livestock show ring. While parents and grandparents may bring lawn chairs if they like, there will also be seating available as the kids — 7- through 21-year-olds from the 13 southernmost counties of Illinois — demonstrate their skills with animals from horses to rabbits to beef and dairy cattle to goats to sheep to swine, even to dogs and cats.
“Sew It. Grow It. Show It.” is the theme of the July 14-22 event that kicks off Friday, July 14, with the Farm Toy Show/Sale bringing vendors, dealers, traders and exhibitors of farm toys, construction toys, trucks, cars, crafts and much more to the exhibit hall that evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
The big tractors come in on Saturday, July 15, at 8 a.m. and stay through 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, for the Tractor & Old Machinery Show, featuring Ford-New Holland. Bring your pedal tractors to exhibit in the tractor show, too.
A pedal pull for kids 12 and under will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with registration at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, also brings the rabbit and duck shows at 9 a.m. with the horse show, starting at a later and hopefully cooler time of 6 p.m.
Youth Fair shows take up the morning, opening Monday, July 17, with dairy cattle and goats. That evening, from 6-8 p.m., is early entry time to bring in pre-registered projects for the exhibit hall.
The fair goes to the dogs on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. That morning, the rest of the projects, pre-registered or not, need to be brought to the exhibit hall between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, in a redesign of the children’s games, anyone of any age may pick up a scavenger hunt list. Fill it out throughout the fair and turn it in at the fair office by Friday, July 22, to compete for a cash prize. Players are sure to learn lots of farm facts along the way.
New this year is local “Celebrity Showmanship” beginning in the show barn arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Local businesses and organizations have been selected representatives to participate, showcasing their livestock showing abilities. Immediately following the celebrity showmanship, the annual food auction, where you can bid on exhibitors’ food entries, will be held in the show ring.
Thursday, July 20, is the return of the stick horse show, sponsored by Fort Massac Saddle Club, at 6:30 p.m., followed by the greased pig contest at 8 p.m.
The fair ends Saturday, July 22, when children pick up their projects and premiums. The Youth Fair is held on the fairgrounds at 4476 Korte Road, west of Massac County High School. Admission and parking are free.
