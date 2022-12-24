METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac Memorial Hospital has selected the design for its 2022 Christmas card.
Phin Pfister, a sixth-grader at Unity Elementary School, had the honor of having his artwork turned into the hospital’s holiday card. His art teacher is Michelle Kern.
Massac Memorial Hospital holds a contest each year that asks every elementary student in Massac County to enter a design for a Christmas card. One winner is chosen from all the entries to be the design for the official hospital Christmas card. The overall winner receives a check for $250 and so does the art teacher for the school that the child goes to, so that they can purchase additional supplies for their art program.
An additional winner was chosen from each grade. Each was presented with a $75 check. Other winners in the 2022 Christmas card art contest were:
• First-grade winner — Kydan Hunerkoch, who attends Jefferson Elementary School.
• Second-grade winner — Armoni Hollis, who attends Brookport Elementary School.
• Third-grade winner — Peyton Sullivan, who attends Brookport Elementary School.
• Fourth-grade winner — Brenna Hamilton, who attends Metropolis Elementary School.
• Fifth-grade winner — Elin Thompson, who attends Franklin Elementary School.
• Sixth-grade winner — Ellie Burkhart, who attends Jefferson Elementary School.
