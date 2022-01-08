BARDWELL — Mary Teresine Thompson, 94, blessed years, died Jan. 5, 2022, at her home in Bardwell.
Mary, or “Teresine”, from where your experiences with her interacted, led a full and God faith life.
Teresine was wed in 1947 to her true soul mate, Lloyd “Tud” Thompson. Teresine and Tud settled in the rural area of Carlisle County and raised a family of seven, working the farm and in public work.
Teresine, after being widowed at 44 years of age, continued to instill in her children the basics of hard work and faith in God. She was blessed with a faith filled community at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bardwell and many friends from her public work at the Kentucky State Road Department.
Teresine is survived by her three sons, Michael (Denise) Thompson, of the St. Charles community, Freddie (Susie) Thompson, of Fancy Farm, and Lyndal Thompson, of the St. Charles community; two daughters, Jane (Steve) Draper, of Milburn and Julie Duncan, of Humboldt, Tennessee; brothers, Leo (Willene) Thomas and Bobby Gene Thomas, both of Fancy Farm; one sister, Annette Woods of Louisville; 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and several nieces of nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd “Tud” Thompson; sons, Tommy Thompson, Paul Thompson and Lloyd Ignatius Thompson Jr.; also, her beloved parents, Connie and Katie (Carrico) Thomas; brother, Bernard Thomas; and sisters, Aline Courtney, Margaret Thomas (Tot), Mary Willie Thomas and Francis Ann Thomas.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mary Thompson to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105; or Mercy Health Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
