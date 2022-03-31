Mary Hurst, age 93, of Paducah, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
Mary was born in Marshall County on Monday, June 25, 1928, to Marshall and Lucy Jones. She was employed by the International Shoe Company until its closing in 1989. She enjoyed quilting, and won several awards locally, as an accomplished quilter. She and her sisters enjoyed their annual trips to Destin, Florida, which are fondly remembered for their fun and good times.
Mrs. Hurst is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Seaton of Paducah; her sisters, Myra Wyatt (Arlen) and Marylin Pirtle, all of Paducah; her grandchildren, Stephanie Byrd (Jamie), Matthew Seaton (Casey) and Catherine Humphrey (Kyle); her great grandchildren, Thomas Byrd, Will Byrd, C.J. Wall, Delainey Seaton, Annabelle Humphrey and Oisin Humphrey; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Seaton.
Mrs. Hurst was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Raymond Hurst; her parents, Marshall Jones and Lucy Hicks Jones; her sisters, Margaret Mills and Mayme Bryan; her brothers, Marshall Jones, Jr. and Steven Jones.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and kindness shown by Mary’s caregivers, Charlene Seaton and Pam Crow and the staff of Mercy Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
